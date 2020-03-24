Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are 3.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.98% or $2.44 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +61.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.85% down YTD and 4.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 55.86% and -15.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the CRWD stock is a Buy, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CRWD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $51.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.90. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.14, up 49.50% from -$0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 110 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 123 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 43,808,198 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 40,226,444. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 21,442,582 and 21,231,459 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sexton Joseph E., a Director at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $584625.0 at $46.77 per share on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT AND CEO had earlier sold another 64,722 CRWD shares valued at $3.03 million on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $46.83 per share. OLEARY DENIS (Director) sold 24,000 shares at $59.49 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $1.43 million while Watzinger Gerhard, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 24 for $1.13 million with each share fetching $56.41.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG), on the other hand, is trading around $50.16 with a market cap of $12.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $193.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 48.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $189.81 million. This represented a 87.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.49 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.92 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.69 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.81 billion, significantly higher than the $3.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.93 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Simon Property Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 372,358 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,450 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 34.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Simon Property Group Inc. having a total of 1,167 institutions that hold shares in the company.