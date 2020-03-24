Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares are -47.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.29% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +45.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -56.41% down YTD and -44.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.39% and -52.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the QRTEA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Initiated the stock as a In-line on March 20, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the QRTEA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Qurate Retail Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.18% or -119.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, down -4.70% from $1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

GEORGE MICHAEL A, a President, CEO at the company, bought 500,000 shares worth $2.72 million at $5.44 per share on Mar 05. The President, CEO had earlier bought another 50,000 QRTEA shares valued at $272975.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.46 per share.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS), on the other hand, is trading around $75.70 with a market cap of $60.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMUS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.43 billion. This represented a 54.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.88 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.73 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $86.92 billion from $86.11 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.82 billion, significantly higher than the $3.9 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $433.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at T-Mobile US Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 727,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 351,811 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 541.98M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.80% with a share float percentage of 314.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T-Mobile US Inc. having a total of 1,022 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 31.8 million shares worth more than $2.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 3.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 29.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.32 billion and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.