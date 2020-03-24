Finance

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) turns bullish with gain of 0.88 points

By Sue Brooks

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) is -6.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.95 and a high of $16.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEF stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $13.75, the stock is -5.76% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.55 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock -4.05% off its SMA200. CEF registered 6.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.34.

The stock witnessed a -12.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.83%, and is 7.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

and $509.49M in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.68. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -14.89% from its 52-week high.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Analyst Forecasts

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Top Institutional Holders

