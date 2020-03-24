Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB), The AES Corporation (AES)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) shares are -24.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.39% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.67% down YTD and -25.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.57% and -42.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 12, 2019, UBS recommended the DB stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Societe Generale had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on January 31, 2020. 10 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.74. The forecasts give the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock a price target range of $9.35 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.46. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.54% or -30.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, down -6.20% from -$1.07 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.43 for the next year.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), on the other hand, is trading around $11.87 with a market cap of $7.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The AES Corporation (AES) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AES’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$267.0 million. This represented a 110.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.43 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $33.65 billion from $33.42 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $400.0 million while total current assets were at $5.23 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.47 billion, significantly higher than the $2.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $61.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at The AES Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 728,964 shares. Insider sales totaled 390,739 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.32M shares after the latest sales, with -343.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 662.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AES Corporation having a total of 786 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 85.94 million shares worth more than $1.55 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 60.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.