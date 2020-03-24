Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares are -67.99% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.14% or -$0.23 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +93.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.87% down YTD and -68.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.33% and -70.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 25, 2018, Credit Suisse recommended the IVR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Keefe Bruyette had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on August 10, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IVR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.50. The forecasts give the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.95% or 66.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.30% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.09, up 5.60% from $1.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 58,827 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,172. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,643 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Norris Brian, a CIO at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $63660.0 at $15.92 per share on Feb 28. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 1,600 IVR shares valued at $25648.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $16.03 per share. Lyle David B (Chief Operating Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $16.82 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $84080.0 while HARDIN EDWARD J, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 21 for $39313.0 with each share fetching $15.73.

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), on the other hand, is trading around $4.20 with a market cap of $702.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.77 and spell out a more modest performance – a 77.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DCP Midstream LP (DCP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DCP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $423.0 million. This represented a 78.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at DCP Midstream LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 65,142,425 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 117.95M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.00% with a share float percentage of 90.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DCP Midstream LP having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $263.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 10.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.54 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.