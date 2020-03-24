Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Target Corporation (TGT), Arconic Inc. (ARNC)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are -24.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.73% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.09% and -17.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TGT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TGT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $96.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $127.84. The forecasts give the Target Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.54% or 3.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.66, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.85, up 3.60% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.73 and $2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 76 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 876,644 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 743,768. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 169,221 and 52,541 in purchases and sales respectively.

HARRISON ROBERT M, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 464 shares worth $49961.0 at $107.67 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 631 TGT shares valued at $64362.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $102.00 per share. Lundquist Stephanie A (Executive Officer) sold 6,630 shares at $127.00 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $842010.0 while LIU DON H, (Executive Officer) sold 2,274 shares on Nov 20 for $277883.0 with each share fetching $122.20.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC), on the other hand, is trading around $11.99 with a market cap of $5.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arconic Inc. (ARNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $315.0 million. This represented a 90.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.58 billion from $17.48 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $406.0 million, significantly higher than the $217.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$180.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Arconic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,429,085 shares. Insider sales totaled 628,285 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.19M shares after the latest sales, with 84.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.60% with a share float percentage of 431.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Inc. having a total of 778 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.85 million shares worth more than $1.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Elliott Management Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 41.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 billion and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.