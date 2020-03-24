Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: FireEye Inc. (FEYE), Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are -40.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.02% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +31.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -45.97% down YTD and -39.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 22.19% and -36.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the FEYE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.80. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, down from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.21, up 5.50% from $0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 724,036 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 582,617. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 660,935 and 514,209 in purchases and sales respectively.

Robbins William T, a EVP, WW Sales at the company, sold 6,256 shares worth $105905.0 at $16.93 per share on Nov 18. The EVP, WW Sales had earlier sold another 60,000 FEYE shares valued at $1.08 million on Jan 07. The shares were sold at $18.04 per share. VERDECANNA FRANK (EVP, CFO & CAO) sold 10,525 shares at $13.29 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $139830.0 while Robbins William T, (EVP, WW Sales) sold 6,316 shares on Aug 16 for $83911.0 with each share fetching $13.29.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA), on the other hand, is trading around $8.06 with a market cap of $3.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UAA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $608.15 million. This represented a 57.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.04 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.84 billion from $4.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.03 million, significantly lower than the $628.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $363.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Under Armour Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 18,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,569 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.49M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 381.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 24.62 million shares worth more than $531.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 21.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $462.59 million and represent 11.37% of shares outstanding.