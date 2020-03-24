Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares are -61.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.72% or -$2.4 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.41% down YTD and -61.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.73% and -57.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 26, 2019, Raymond James recommended the LKQ stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Wellington Shields had Downgrade the stock as a Gradually Accumulate on July 26, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the LKQ stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The forecasts give the LKQ Corporation stock a price target range of $44.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.41% or 53.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.80% in the current quarter to $0.58, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.54, up 0.90% from $2.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 468,520 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 263,274. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,192 and 74,976 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clark Michael S., a VP of Finance and Controller at the company, sold 3,814 shares worth $135878.0 at $35.63 per share on Nov 27. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 LKQ shares valued at $415036.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $20.75 per share. MCGARVIE BLYTHE J (Director) sold 13,692 shares at $35.62 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $487652.0 while Quinn John S, (EVP and Managing Dir., Europe) sold 10,721 shares on Jul 15 for $289901.0 with each share fetching $27.04.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), on the other hand, is trading around $18.57 with a market cap of $1.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PFGC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $631.1 million. This represented a 89.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.11 billion from $6.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $157.8 million, significantly higher than the $70.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $108.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Performance Food Group Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 79,453 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,777 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.96M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Performance Food Group Company having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.69 million shares worth more than $653.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 11.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $595.15 million and represent 9.87% of shares outstanding.