Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are -27.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.07% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +117.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.01% down YTD and -21.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 60.92% and 100.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 18, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TNXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 18, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TNXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 66.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.80% in the current quarter to -$1.49, up from the -$61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,957 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEDERMAN SETH, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $12440.0 at $2.49 per share on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 20,000 TNXP shares valued at $23180.0 on Dec 03. The shares were bought at $1.16 per share.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), on the other hand, is trading around $62.82 with a market cap of $117.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Abbott Laboratories (ABT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.49 billion. This represented a 58.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $67.89 billion from $68.54 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $280.0 million while total current assets were at $15.67 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.14 billion, significantly lower than the $6.3 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.5 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 89 times at Abbott Laboratories over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,019,760 shares. Insider sales totaled 821,356 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.49M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.20% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abbott Laboratories having a total of 2,693 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 151.78 million shares worth more than $13.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 124.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.83 billion and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.