Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: UBS Group AG (UBS), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) shares are -37.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.19% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.44% down YTD and -36.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.27% and -38.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 10, 2019, Kepler recommended the UBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.8.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 3.20% from $1.23 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

UBS Group AG, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 418,344 shares worth $3.77 million at $9.01 per share on Mar 20. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 506,812 UBS shares valued at $4.34 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $8.56 per share. UBS Group AG (10% Owner) sold 92,009 shares at $8.13 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $748245.0 while UBS Group AG, (10% Owner) sold 143,540 shares on Mar 19 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $8.04.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), on the other hand, is trading around $38.08 with a market cap of $23.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EMR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.12 billion. This represented a 72.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.53 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.74 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.1 billion from $20.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $424.0 million, significantly higher than the $323.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $310.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Emerson Electric Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 519,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 267,364 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.81M shares after the latest sales, with 13.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.00% with a share float percentage of 608.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emerson Electric Co. having a total of 1,862 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.84 million shares worth more than $3.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.54 billion and represent 7.59% of shares outstanding.