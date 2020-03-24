Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Chevron Corporation (CVX), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) shares are -55.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.71% or -$5.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -55.82% down YTD and -54.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.21% and -50.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Cowen recommended the CVX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $54.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $112.81. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.94.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.80% in the current quarter to $1.29, down from the $1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.01, down -9.70% from $6.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $1.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 290,606 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 270,080. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,837 and 77,590 in purchases and sales respectively.

Frank John, a Director at the company, bought 500 shares worth $45893.0 at $91.79 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 6,551 CVX shares valued at $598983.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $91.43 per share. Frank John (Director) bought 500 shares at $95.98 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $47992.0 while Frank John, (Director) bought 400 shares on Feb 24 for $41844.0 with each share fetching $104.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), on the other hand, is trading around $46.40 with a market cap of $107.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 36.44% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.64 billion. This represented a 28.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.73 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $129.94 billion from $57.43 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.05 billion while total current assets were at $29.35 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.07 billion, significantly higher than the $5.94 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.23 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 199 times at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 108 times and accounting for 1,069,177 shares. Insider sales totaled 736,998 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 91 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.23M shares after the latest sales, with 67.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.90% with a share float percentage of 2.26B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company having a total of 2,797 institutions that hold shares in the company.