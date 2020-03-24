Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST), Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are -19.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.17% or -$1.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.72% down YTD and -19.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.26% and -26.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the MNST stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the MNST stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.08. The forecasts give the Monster Beverage Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.65% or 8.98%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.28, up 9.00% from $2.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 666,815 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 625,236. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,406 and 89,611 in purchases and sales respectively.

POLK BENJAMIN, a Director at the company, sold 13,002 shares worth $840579.0 at $64.65 per share on Mar 03. The EVP Finance Monster Energy Co. had earlier sold another 75,180 MNST shares valued at $5.04 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $67.06 per share. Carling Guy (President of EMEA) sold 42,750 shares at $62.32 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $2.66 million while KELLY THOMAS J, (EVP Finance Monster Energy Co.) sold 33,000 shares on Nov 27 for $1.98 million with each share fetching $60.07.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), on the other hand, is trading around $5.17 with a market cap of $935.93M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PAGP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $272.0 million. This represented a 97.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.15 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.23 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.97 billion from $29.69 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.5 billion, significantly lower than the $2.6 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.32 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Plains GP Holdings L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 671,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.5M shares after the latest sales, with -153.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains GP Holdings L.P. having a total of 369 institutions that hold shares in the company.