Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) shares are -33.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.68% or -$11.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.47% down YTD and -33.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.41% and -35.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Mizuho recommended the UNH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the UNH stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $194.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $337.04. The forecasts give the UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock a price target range of $366.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $293.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.76% or 33.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, down from the $3.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $16.48, up 8.20% from $15.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.93 and $4.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $18.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 113 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 490,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 809,321. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 311,866 and 205,054 in purchases and sales respectively.

BURKE RICHARD T, a Director at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $1.12 million at $224.40 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 UNH shares valued at $2.28 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $228.39 per share. BURKE RICHARD T (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $212.00 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $1.06 million while BURKE RICHARD T, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 17 for $2.4 million with each share fetching $240.10.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), on the other hand, is trading around $12.52 with a market cap of $6.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PINS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $347.08 million. This represented a 13.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $399.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.37 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.39 billion from $2.28 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.06 billion while total current assets were at $2.07 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $657000.0, significantly higher than the -$60.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.13 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Pinterest Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 93,859,879 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,690,620 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 48 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 183.24k shares after the latest sales, with -100.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.60% with a share float percentage of 363.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest Inc. having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.67 million shares worth more than $441.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Flossbach von Storch AG, with the investment firm holding over 22.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.51 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.