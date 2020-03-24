Summarizing The Case For AT&T Inc. (T), NIO Limited (NIO)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares are -31.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.91% or -$1.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.31% down YTD and -31.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.84% and -30.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Cowen recommended the T stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $26.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 31.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $0.87, up from the $0.86 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.61, up 0.30% from $3.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.84 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 144 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,829,465 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,267,031. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,611,324 and 1,080,324 in purchases and sales respectively.

STANKEY JOHN T, a CEO, Warner Media, LLC at the company, sold 4,024 shares worth $137420.0 at $34.15 per share on Jul 30. The Director had earlier bought another 100,000 T shares valued at $3.76 million on Feb 04. The shares were bought at $37.60 per share.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.37 with a market cap of $2.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$6.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NIO Limited (NIO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NIO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $307.05 million. This represented a -19.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $256.98 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.36 billion from $2.65 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $112.2 million while total current assets were at $980.83 million. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.10% with a share float percentage of 729.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 101.37 million shares worth more than $407.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 63.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the investment firm holding over 41.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.62 million and represent 25.90% of shares outstanding.