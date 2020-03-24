Summarizing The Case For Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), Edison International (EIX)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) shares are -55.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.57% or -$1.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -54.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.15% and -52.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the AXTA stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AXTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.39. The forecasts give the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.03% or 31.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.30% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.84, down -1.30% from $1.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 975,758 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 931,674. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 73,096 and 50,898 in purchases and sales respectively.

SHAVER CHARLES W, a Director at the company, sold 250,000 shares worth $6.3 million at $25.20 per share on Jun 04. The Director had earlier sold another 250,000 AXTA shares valued at $6.32 million on Jun 05. The shares were sold at $25.27 per share. Kramvis Andreas (Director) sold 41,285 shares at $28.23 per share on Apr 18 for a total of $1.17 million while Kramvis Andreas, (Director) sold 13,763 shares on Apr 17 for $381923.0 with each share fetching $27.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), on the other hand, is trading around $44.47 with a market cap of $16.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Edison International over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 38,511 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 221.17k shares after the latest sales, with 21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 362.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edison International having a total of 908 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.91 million shares worth more than $2.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.