Summarizing The Case For Aytu BioScience Inc. (AYTU), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares are 92.29% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 37.50% or $0.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +457.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.46% down YTD and 125.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.35% and 148.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the AYTU stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.88. The forecasts give the Aytu BioScience Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.6% or 60.63%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 95.80% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.86, up 196.20% from -$2.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,263,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.25 with a market cap of $4.94B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.48 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.3 billion. This represented a 79.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $59.99 billion from $61.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.55 billion while total current assets were at $8.21 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.81 billion, significantly higher than the $3.53 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$453.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 1,027,322 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 170.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 421.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 68.46 million shares worth more than $1.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 16.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.