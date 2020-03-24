Summarizing The Case For Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD), NIKE Inc. (NKE)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares are 11.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.89% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.54% down YTD and 11.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.38% and 4.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the GILD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the GILD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.04. The forecasts give the Gilead Sciences Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 19.32% or -25.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.20% in the current quarter to $1.56, down from the $1.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.38, down -0.40% from $6.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.48 and $1.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 351,290 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 240,733. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,536 and 128,432 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pletcher Brett A, a EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel at the company, sold 2,950 shares worth $222873.0 at $75.55 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier sold another 2,413 GILD shares valued at $162298.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $67.26 per share. Cogan John Francis (Director) sold 2,413 shares at $77.97 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $188142.0 while Pletcher Brett A, (EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel) sold 10,441 shares on Mar 02 for $740014.0 with each share fetching $70.88.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE), on the other hand, is trading around $62.80 with a market cap of $94.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $102.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NIKE Inc. (NKE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NKE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.32 billion. This represented a 67.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.70 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.6 billion from $26.25 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $432.0 million while total current assets were at $16.37 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly lower than the $2.83 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $784.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at NIKE Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,400,457 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,208,706 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.13M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.60% with a share float percentage of 1.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIKE Inc. having a total of 2,477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 106.54 million shares worth more than $10.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 89.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.07 billion and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.