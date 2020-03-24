Industry

Summarizing The Case For JD.com Inc. (JD), Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)

By Winifred Gerald

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) shares are 9.59% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.52% or $0.95 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.84% down YTD and 11.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.56% and -4.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, China Renaissance recommended the JD stock is a Buy, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $38.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $339.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 88.63.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 22.70% in the current quarter to $0.91, up from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.62, up 18.00% from $7.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.36 and $3.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.26 for the next year.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), on the other hand, is trading around $25.83 with a market cap of $36.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.84 billion. This represented a 36.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.57 billion from $26.76 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.84 billion, significantly higher than the $310.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 279 times at Boston Scientific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 130 times and accounting for 1,199,846 shares. Insider sales totaled 796,095 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 149 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.42M shares after the latest sales, with 31.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 127.51 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 109.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

