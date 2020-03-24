Summarizing The Case For Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are -22.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.30% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.52% down YTD and -22.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.05% and -23.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the ERIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Kepler had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 27, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.56. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.7.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 3.40% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is trading around $3.00 with a market cap of $3.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BTG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.88 million. This represented a 94.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.78 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $2.64 billion from $2.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $347.07 million, significantly lower than the $376.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $193.96 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.91% with a share float percentage of 1.02B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 127.44 million shares worth more than $511.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 121.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.45 million and represent 11.77% of shares outstanding.