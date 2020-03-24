The decline in Chubb Limited (CB) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is -39.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.35 and a high of $167.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $101.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.36% off its average median price target of $165.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.08% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 32.71% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.20, the stock is -29.33% and -36.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -7.25% at the moment leaves the stock -37.98% off its SMA200. CB registered -31.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $151.61.

The stock witnessed a -42.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.03%, and is -7.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.27% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $43.12B and $34.24B in sales. and $34.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.70 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.84% and -43.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chubb Limited (CB) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chubb Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.61 with sales reaching $7.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

1,541 institutions hold shares in Chubb Limited (CB), with 2.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 91.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 457.78M, and float is at 449.51M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 91.08% of the Float.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shasta Theodore, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shasta Theodore bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $99.74 per share for a total of $199480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16375.0 shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Shasta Theodore (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $116.53 per share for $233060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14375.0 shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, MEDINI PAUL BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,982 shares at an average price of $163.41 for $650699.0. The insider now directly holds 91,922 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) that is trading -27.45% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.87% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.