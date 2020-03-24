The decline in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is -16.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.71 and a high of $60.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46%.

Currently trading at $44.19, the stock is -7.57% and -14.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.99 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -18.55% off its SMA200. ORCL registered -16.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.21.

The stock witnessed a -19.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.00%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.92% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 136000 employees, a market worth around $146.16B and $39.77B in sales. and $39.77B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.91 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -26.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $11.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,454 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.15B shares held by insiders accounting for 36.36% while institutional investors hold 84.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.31B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 53.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.5 million shares valued at $8.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 157.0 million shares valued at $8.32 billion to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 94.2 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $4.99 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 39.05 million with a market value of $2.07 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daley Dorian, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Daley Dorian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $55.01 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that CHIZEN BRUCE R (Director) sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $54.64 per share for $12.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45813.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR (Director) disposed off 4,643 shares at an average price of $56.42 for $261951.0. The insider now directly holds 36,062 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 18.32% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -22.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.63% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.89.