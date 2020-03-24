The decline in Workday Inc. (WDAY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is -22.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.75 and a high of $226.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The WDAY stock was last observed hovering at around $125.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15%.

Currently trading at $127.15, the stock is -15.82% and -26.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock -29.45% off its SMA200. WDAY registered -33.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $179.85.

The stock witnessed a -30.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.30%, and is 5.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.13% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $26.50B and $3.63B in sales. and $3.63B in sales Fwd P/E is 45.69. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -43.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Analyst Forecasts

Workday Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Top Institutional Holders

868 institutions hold shares in Workday Inc. (WDAY), with 2.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 92.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.44M, and float is at 168.39M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 92.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.58 million shares valued at $3.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.39% of the WDAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 12.01 million shares valued at $1.98 billion to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.98 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $1.64 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 9.57 million with a market value of $1.57 billion.

Workday Inc. (WDAY) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Workday Inc. (WDAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUFFIELD DAVID A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 78,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $122.26 per share for a total of $9.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236250.0 shares.

Workday Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Fernandez Gomez Luciano (Co-President) sold a total of 7,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $122.40 per share for $899038.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 137032.0 shares of the WDAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, BHUSRI ANEEL (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 300,000 shares at an average price of $167.68 for $50.3 million. The insider now directly holds 368,673 shares of Workday Inc. (WDAY).

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading -12.99% down over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is -7.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.