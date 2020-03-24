The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares are -12.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.59% or -$1.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.88% down YTD and -11.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.00% and -20.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 23, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $60.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $75.61. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.02.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.96, up 4.00% from $2.83 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.72 and $0.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 97 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,384,167 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,950,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 242,193 and 494,093 in purchases and sales respectively.

COOK IAN M, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 17,750 shares worth $1.15 million at $64.72 per share on Mar 16. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 1,750 CL shares valued at $119030.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $68.02 per share. Marsili Daniel B (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 831 shares at $63.00 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $52353.0 while Marsili Daniel B, (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,092 shares on Mar 11 for $75830.0 with each share fetching $69.44.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), on the other hand, is trading around $43.45 with a market cap of $30.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $71.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LVS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $858.0 million. This represented a 75.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.51 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.82 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.2 billion from $22.43 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.04 billion, significantly lower than the $4.7 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.82 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Las Vegas Sands Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 3,695,400 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,560,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 433.04M shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 21.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.90% with a share float percentage of 330.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Las Vegas Sands Corp. having a total of 971 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.8 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 22.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 billion and represent 2.89% of shares outstanding.