The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: ING Groep N.V. (ING), Apache Corporation (APA)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) shares are -57.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.18% or $0.11 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.60% down YTD and -57.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.10% and -52.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 02, 2019, Exane BNP Paribas recommended the ING stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Upgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on October 23, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $5.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.81.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), on the other hand, is trading around $4.31 with a market cap of $1.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apache Corporation (APA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -42.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.04 billion. This represented a 278.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.7 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$8.61 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.91 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.11 billion from $21.41 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.87 billion, significantly lower than the $3.78 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$94.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 106 times at Apache Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 424,114 shares. Insider sales totaled 210,616 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.87M shares after the latest sales, with 32.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 375.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apache Corporation having a total of 789 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 55.09 million shares worth more than $1.41 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 14.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 44.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 11.69% of shares outstanding.