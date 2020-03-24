The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are -13.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$1.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.69% down YTD and -12.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.41% and -23.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Wedbush recommended the MSFT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 30, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $135.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $192.94. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.40% in the current quarter to $1.31, up from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.65, up 12.80% from $4.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.32 and $1.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,082,453 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,816,338. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 901,758 and 717,305 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nadella Satya, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 280,174 shares worth $47.2 million at $168.47 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier sold another 54 MSFT shares valued at $8887.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $164.58 per share. BROD FRANK H (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares at $173.80 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $869000.0 while COURTOIS JEAN PHILIPPE, (Executive Vice President) sold 18,000 shares on Feb 04 for $3.23 million with each share fetching $179.55.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), on the other hand, is trading around $2.65 with a market cap of $14.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nokia Corporation (NOK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.11 billion. This represented a 72.48% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $43.82 billion from $43.5 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $292.32 million while total current assets were at $18.82 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $436.8 million, significantly higher than the $425.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$336.0 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 445 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 35.92 million shares worth more than $133.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 5.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Levin Easterly Partners LLC, with the investment firm holding over 22.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.49 million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.