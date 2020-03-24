The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) picks momentum as shares drop -17.35%

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is -52.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $29.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $11.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $11.15, the stock is -31.27% and -43.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.93 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -52.06% off its SMA200. WMB registered -60.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.18.

The stock witnessed a -48.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.55%, and is -17.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.80% over the week and 10.81% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4812 employees, a market worth around $11.56B and $8.20B in sales. and $8.20B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.58% and -62.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

The Williams Companies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 543.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

1,139 institutions hold shares in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 90.29% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 90.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 131.78 million shares valued at $3.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 100.72 million shares valued at $2.39 billion to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 62.18 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $1.47 billion, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 44.35 million with a market value of $1.05 billion.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wilson Terrance Lane, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.95 per share for a total of $15345.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80140.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $54400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22802.0 shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, SPENCE WILLIAM H (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $14.73 for $95750.0. The insider now directly holds 18,802 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading -54.31% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.94% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.