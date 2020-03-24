These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) shares are -61.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.81% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.50% down YTD and -60.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.25% and -53.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 07, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the BBD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 21, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the BBD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.62. The forecasts give the Banco Bradesco S.A. stock a price target range of $11.05 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.63. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.23% or 48.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.18, up from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.77 for the next year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), on the other hand, is trading around $159.56 with a market cap of $42.30B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $105.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -51.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.44 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 79 times at Zoom Video Communications Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 901,123 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,097,602 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -53.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.35M shares after the latest sales, with 3,949.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.70% with a share float percentage of 90.83M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 7.19 million shares worth more than $489.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 6.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 6.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $470.57 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.