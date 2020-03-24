These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Aegon N.V. (AEG)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) shares are -46.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.33% or $0.26 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.91% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.17% down YTD and -45.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.74% and -46.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the HCA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 06, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $78.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $168.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 53.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.87, down from the $2.97 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.63, up 5.70% from $10.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.22 and $3.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 801,151 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 706,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 320,820 and 215,138 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reiner Deborah M, a SVP – Mktg. & Communications at the company, sold 2,050 shares worth $307746.0 at $150.12 per share on Feb 12. The SVP and CIO had earlier sold another 5,167 HCA shares valued at $775050.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $150.00 per share. Whalen Kathleen M (SVP & Chief Ethics Officer) sold 1,956 shares at $146.46 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $286475.0 while Torres Kathryn A., (SVP-Payer Contracting & Align.) sold 1,500 shares on Feb 05 for $223743.0 with each share fetching $149.16.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.28 with a market cap of $4.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.7 billion, significantly higher than the $800.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.65 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.30% with a share float percentage of 1.92B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 114.19 million shares worth more than $517.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the investment firm holding over 5.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.25 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.