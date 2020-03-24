These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) shares are -41.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.68% or -$8.64 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.57% down YTD and -41.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.22% and -42.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 23, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the HON stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 23, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the HON stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $103.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $178.70. The forecasts give the Honeywell International Inc. stock a price target range of $208.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $121.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.07% or 14.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $2.02, up from the $1.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.66, up 0.60% from $8.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.78 and $2.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 56 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 574,520 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 343,883. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 386,571 and 222,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gautam Rajeev, a President & CEO, PMT at the company, sold 10,984 shares worth $1.8 million at $163.88 per share on Aug 20. The Director had earlier sold another 2,003 HON shares valued at $358557.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $179.01 per share. Adamczyk Darius (Chairman and CEO) sold 7,149 shares at $165.08 per share on Aug 16 for a total of $1.18 million while Pardo Jaime Chico, (Director) sold 6,607 shares on Aug 13 for $1.12 million with each share fetching $168.79.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), on the other hand, is trading around $59.39 with a market cap of $55.59B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dominion Energy Inc. (D) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

D’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $401.0 million. This represented a 91.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.47 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $103.82 billion from $102.36 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.2 billion, significantly higher than the $4.77 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $224.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Dominion Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 157,046 shares. Insider sales totaled 93,261 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.62M shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.60% with a share float percentage of 835.35M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dominion Energy Inc. having a total of 1,775 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 68.85 million shares worth more than $5.7 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 58.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 billion and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.