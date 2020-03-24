These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are 35.84% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.78% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +50.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.19% down YTD and 36.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.30% and 45.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 03, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the MRNA stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 05, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MRNA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.44. The forecasts give the Moderna Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.58% or 11.43%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.56, down -29.50% from -$1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 123 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 896,187 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 11,478,981. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 95,340 and 975,506 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bancel Stephane, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 21,658 shares worth $630898.0 at $29.13 per share on Mar 20. The Chief Medical Officer had earlier sold another 10,000 MRNA shares valued at $291300.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $29.13 per share. Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,537 shares at $29.13 per share on Mar 20 for a total of $103033.0 while Andres Juan, sold 15,281 shares on Mar 18 for $480277.0 with each share fetching $31.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), on the other hand, is trading around $45.26 with a market cap of $230.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $65.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1,280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 70.82 million shares worth more than $4.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 62.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.66 billion and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.