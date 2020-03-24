Things appear to be looking up for Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) is -4.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $32.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -45.43% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.54, the stock is -1.52% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.79 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock 14.83% off its SMA200. AYR registered 54.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.65.

The stock witnessed a -5.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.65%, and is 6.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.46% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Aircastle Limited (AYR) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $872.40M in sales. and $872.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.79 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.81% and -5.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Aircastle Limited (AYR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aircastle Limited (AYR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aircastle Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $218.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Aircastle Limited (AYR) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Aircastle Limited (AYR), with 23.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.32% while institutional investors hold 87.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.93M, and float is at 51.35M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 59.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 6.42 million shares valued at $205.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the AYR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.92 million shares valued at $157.39 million to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.85 million shares representing 5.12% and valued at over $123.11 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 2.91 million with a market value of $93.05 million.

Aircastle Limited (AYR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Aircastle Limited (AYR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MERRIMAN RONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MERRIMAN RONALD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $20.06 per share for a total of $200620.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28921.0 shares.

Aircastle Limited (AYR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -86.49% down over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -32.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.79% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 663160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.