Things appear to be looking up for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is -23.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.29 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The LXP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.54% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.53% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.12, the stock is -20.49% and -24.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.04 million and changing -6.45% at the moment leaves the stock -21.82% off its SMA200. LXP registered -11.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

The stock witnessed a -30.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.40%, and is -6.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.45% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $326.00M in sales. and $326.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.22 and Fwd P/E is 46.40. Profit margin for the company is 83.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.05% and -31.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexington Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $79.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Top Institutional Holders

390 institutions hold shares in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), with 5.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 98.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.07M, and float is at 248.95M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 95.80% of the Float.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Lara Sweeney, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Johnson Lara Sweeney sold 28,271 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $11.12 per share for a total of $314376.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362413.0 shares.

Lexington Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Bonventre Joseph (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $9.30 per share for $186000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 362103.0 shares of the LXP stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) that is trading -50.17% down over the past 12 months. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is -49.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.72% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.