Things appear to be looking up for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is -55.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.57 and a high of $66.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is -25.63% and -43.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 9.97% at the moment leaves the stock -61.89% off its SMA200. SBGI registered -60.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.17.

The stock witnessed a -48.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.87%, and is 14.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.20% over the week and 13.12% over the month.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $4.24B in sales. and $4.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 29.88 and Fwd P/E is 21.28. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.84% and -77.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 130.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), with 4.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.34% while institutional investors hold 96.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.99M, and float is at 63.28M with Short Float at 9.21%. Institutions hold 91.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.32 million shares valued at $310.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the SBGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.68 million shares valued at $222.56 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.51 million shares representing 5.24% and valued at over $116.88 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $98.89 million.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCANNA LAWRENCE E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCCANNA LAWRENCE E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $55074.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25150.0 shares.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that SMITH FREDERICK G (Vice President) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $13.54 per share for $4.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 449000.0 shares of the SBGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, SMITH DAVID D (Executive Chairman) acquired 395,000 shares at an average price of $55.10 for $21.76 million. The insider now directly holds 6,006,072 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI).

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -39.82% down over the past 12 months. The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) is -67.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.83% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.