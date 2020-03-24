This Could Be A Brutal Week For BHP Group (BHP), GameStop Corp. (GME)

BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares are -42.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.79% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.51% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.14% down YTD and -41.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.54% and -37.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Argus recommended the BHP stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 03, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the BHP stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.39. The forecasts give the BHP Group stock a price target range of $53.58 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.93. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.8% or 9.19%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), on the other hand, is trading around $3.81 with a market cap of $225.97M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GameStop Corp. (GME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GME’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $487.1 million. This represented a 66.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.44 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jan 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.15 billion from $2.99 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$654.8 million, significantly lower than the -$179.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$716.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at GameStop Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 29,900 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,114 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.97M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 55.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company.