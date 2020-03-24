This Could Be A Brutal Week For Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are -27.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.81% or -$1.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.79% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.19% down YTD and -27.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.64% and -25.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the CSCO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CSCO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.18. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.65.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $0.78, up from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.21, down -2.50% from $3.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,402,756 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,608,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,472 and 207,936 in purchases and sales respectively.

Martinez Maria, a EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr at the company, sold 5,000 shares worth $232659.0 at $46.53 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and CFO had earlier sold another 70,000 CSCO shares valued at $2.88 million on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $41.17 per share. Tan Irving (EVP, Chief of Operations) sold 4,079 shares at $46.52 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $189774.0 while Robbins Charles, (Chairman and CEO) sold 3,910 shares on Feb 18 for $181919.0 with each share fetching $46.53.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD), on the other hand, is trading around $16.93 with a market cap of $30.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GOLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 70.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$713.0 million. This represented a 126.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.68 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $43.87 billion from $32.6 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.96 billion, significantly higher than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $703.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 1.75B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barrick Gold Corporation having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 92.64 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 68.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $941.88 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.