This Could Be A Brutal Week For The Kroger Co. (KR), Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares are 7.21% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.17% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.64% down YTD and 8.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.06% and 2.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the KR stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $31.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.67. The forecasts give the The Kroger Co. stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 20.31% or -0.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $0.77, up from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.36, up 2.10% from $2.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 77 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 110 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,115,367 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 836,502. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 624,361 and 268,919 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sharp Erin S, a Group Vice President at the company, sold 11,829 shares worth $390357.0 at $33.00 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier sold another 7,800 KR shares valued at $263312.0 on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $33.76 per share. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH (Executive VP and COO) sold 17,514 shares at $29.33 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $513686.0 while Clark Robert W, (Senior Vice President) sold 20,000 shares on Mar 10 for $645004.0 with each share fetching $32.25.

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.62 with a market cap of $35.65M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTBX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.36 million. This represented a 106016.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $24.45 million from $29.7 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.68 million while total current assets were at $15.79 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.59 million, significantly higher than the -$15.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Heat Biologics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 1,300,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.23M shares after the latest sales, with -1,350.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.40% with a share float percentage of 57.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heat Biologics Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company.