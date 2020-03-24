This Could Be A Brutal Week For Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) shares are -70.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.86% or -$1.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.74% down YTD and -71.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -53.09% and -72.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the TWO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Compass Point had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 02, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $4.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.47. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 72.07.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.60% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, up 5.20% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.41. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 382,481 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 61,477. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 318,447 and 61,477 in purchases and sales respectively.

KOEPPEN MATTHEW, a Co-Chief Investment Officer at the company, sold 5,579 shares worth $84781.0 at $15.20 per share on Jan 30. The Co-Chief Investment Officer had earlier sold another 10,341 TWO shares valued at $157155.0 on Jan 30. The shares were sold at $15.20 per share. RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,533 shares at $15.20 per share on Jan 30 for a total of $38502.0 while Sandberg Rebecca B, (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 7,090 shares on Jan 30 for $107839.0 with each share fetching $15.21.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), on the other hand, is trading around $2.36 with a market cap of $1.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FSK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$104.0 million. This represented a 155.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $186.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.39 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$256.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at FS KKR Capital Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 174,218 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.1M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FS KKR Capital Corp. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beach Point Capital Management LP with over 16.11 million shares worth more than $98.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Beach Point Capital Management LP held 3.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 9.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.78 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.