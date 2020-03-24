Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Vs. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Which Is Riskier?

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are -77.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.48% or $0.2 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -83.22% down YTD and -77.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 26.23% and -80.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the TLRY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on February 24, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the TLRY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.77. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -511.40% in the current quarter to -$0.41, down from the -$0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.26, up 47.50% from -$3.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.47 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,289,546 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 648,134. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 161,873 and 216,034 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kennedy Brendan, a President and CEO at the company, sold 100,000 shares worth $1.64 million at $16.40 per share on Jan 13. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 100,000 TLRY shares valued at $1.63 million on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $16.28 per share. Kennedy Brendan (President and CEO) sold 100,000 shares at $18.30 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $1.83 million while Auerbach Michael, (Director) sold 8,437 shares on Dec 02 for $161419.0 with each share fetching $19.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), on the other hand, is trading around $27.49 with a market cap of $25.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 42.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.96 billion. This represented a -130.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.56 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $96.0 million, significantly lower than the $6.0 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.11 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 631,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 127,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.30% with a share float percentage of 883.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.