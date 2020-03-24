Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares are -71.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.92% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.38% down YTD and -73.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.78% and -54.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the AR stock is a Sell, while earlier, TD Securities had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.35.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 77.80% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.11, down -7.70% from -$0.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,151,745 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,415,916. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,632,729 and 139,824 in purchases and sales respectively.

KAGAN PETER, a Director at the company, sold 16,094,190 shares worth $99.3 million at $6.17 per share on Jun 10. The insider had earlier sold another 138,098 AR shares valued at $383029.0 on Dec 30. The shares were sold at $2.77 per share. Warburg Pincus Private Equity (Director) sold 499,830 shares at $6.17 per share on Jun 10 for a total of $3.08 million while Warburg Pincus Private Equity, (Director) sold 15,594,360 shares on Jun 10 for $96.22 million with each share fetching $6.17.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), on the other hand, is trading around $67.80 with a market cap of $52.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LOW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.02 billion. This represented a 74.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.03 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.66 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.99 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $39.47 billion from $39.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $160.0 million while total current assets were at $15.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.3 billion, significantly lower than the $6.19 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.81 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Lowe’s Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 33,874 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.3M shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 758.85M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lowe’s Companies Inc. having a total of 1,841 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.99 million shares worth more than $7.22 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 53.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.82 billion and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.