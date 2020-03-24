Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares are -34.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.50% or -$2.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.44% down YTD and -34.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.67% and -36.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the BTI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 05, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the BTI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.44. The forecasts give the British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock a price target range of $59.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.78% or 45.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), on the other hand, is trading around $23.18 with a market cap of $26.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KDP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $980.0 million. This represented a 66.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.52 billion from $49.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.47 billion, significantly higher than the $1.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.14 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 7,730,531 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,000,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11B shares after the latest sales, with -2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.30% with a share float percentage of 299.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 36.99 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 31.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $871.19 million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.