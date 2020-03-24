Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares are -47.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.03% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.37% down YTD and -46.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.83% and -40.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the COMM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the COMM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.67. The forecasts give the CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.43% or -6.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 35.30% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.83, up 9.30% from $2.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,804 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 357,998. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 190,106 and 122,603 in purchases and sales respectively.

Watts Claudius E. IV, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $103307.0 at $6.89 per share on Mar 13. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 30,000 COMM shares valued at $212322.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $7.08 per share. WYATT FRANK B II (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) bought 25,000 shares at $6.80 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $169905.0 while Watts Claudius E. IV, (Director) bought 15,000 shares on Mar 12 for $102710.0 with each share fetching $6.85.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is trading around $0.61 with a market cap of $268.88M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.49 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MUX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -57.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.75 million. This represented a 23.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $32.3 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $631.22 million from $607.21 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.89 million while total current assets were at $91.98 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$39.53 million, significantly lower than the $487000.0 reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$69.23 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at McEwen Mining Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 80.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.80% with a share float percentage of 319.76M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McEwen Mining Inc. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 17.85 million shares worth more than $22.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.91 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.