Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shares are -29.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.21% or -$4.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.19% down YTD and -28.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.23% and -37.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Vertical Research recommended the DUK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $64.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.80. The forecasts give the Duke Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $112.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $98.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.72% or 34.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.60% in the current quarter to $1.22, down from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.24, up 4.60% from $5.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.97 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 457,265 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,517. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 445,024 and 271,495 in purchases and sales respectively.

YOUNG STEVEN K, a EVP & CFO at the company, sold 212 shares worth $21049.0 at $99.29 per share on Feb 26. The Chairman, Pres & CEO had earlier sold another 16,400 DUK shares valued at $1.51 million on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $91.86 per share. JANSON JULIA S (EVP ExtAffairs&PresCarolinas) sold 6,165 shares at $99.67 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $614453.0 while Anderson Melissa H., (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 8,000 shares on Feb 25 for $813441.0 with each share fetching $101.68.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is trading around $20.37 with a market cap of $2.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FANG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.0 million. This represented a 96.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.1 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.88 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.54 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.53 billion from $23.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.73 billion, significantly higher than the $1.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$192.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Diamondback Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 235,461 shares. Insider sales totaled 68,989 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 28.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamondback Energy Inc. having a total of 842 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.58 million shares worth more than $1.82 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 18.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 billion and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.