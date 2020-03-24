Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Novavax Inc. (NVAX), Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are 170.35% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.96% or $0.41 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 168.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 55.72% and 39.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NVAX stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Resumed the stock as a Buy on November 27, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NVAX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Novavax Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.71% or 17.23%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.60% in the current quarter to -$0.78, up from the -$2.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.8, down -75.10% from -$5.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.8 and -$0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 12 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 113,683 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 31,301. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,999 and 2,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR, a Director at the company, sold 3,929 shares worth $15015.0 at $3.82 per share on Nov 18. The President, R&D had earlier bought another 1,250 NVAX shares valued at $4825.0 on Jan 31. The shares were bought at $3.86 per share. Herrmann John A III (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,643 shares at $7.07 per share on Sep 17 for a total of $25757.0 while Glenn Gregory M, (President, R&D) sold 9,620 shares on Sep 13 for $59476.0 with each share fetching $6.18.

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), on the other hand, is trading around $13.37 with a market cap of $1.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $799.73 million from $797.33 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $134.59 million while total current assets were at $486.33 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $38.24 million, significantly lower than the $57.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $26.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 122 times at Stitch Fix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 61 times and accounting for 1,560,581 shares. Insider sales totaled 755,436 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.35M shares after the latest sales, with 25.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 54.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stitch Fix Inc. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jackson Square Partners, LLC with over 5.36 million shares worth more than $137.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Jackson Square Partners, LLC held 9.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 4.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.23 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.