Top attractive stock of the week – Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is -54.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The COTY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.15, the stock is -33.87% and -47.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.4 million and changing 14.96% at the moment leaves the stock -52.37% off its SMA200. COTY registered -54.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.77.

The stock witnessed a -54.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.10%, and is -13.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.93% over the week and 13.95% over the month.

Coty Inc. (COTY) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $8.39B in sales. and $8.39B in sales Fwd P/E is 6.89. Profit margin for the company is -33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.53% and -63.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Coty Inc. (COTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coty Inc. (COTY) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in Coty Inc. (COTY), with 480.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.21% while institutional investors hold 104.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 707.59M, and float is at 291.01M with Short Float at 6.19%. Institutions hold 38.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.51 million shares valued at $500.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.85% of the COTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 30.76 million shares valued at $346.05 million to account for 4.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 25.47 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $286.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 20.91 million with a market value of $235.27 million.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Coty Inc. (COTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cottage Holdco B.V., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cottage Holdco B.V. bought 3,260,329 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $11.49 per share for a total of $37.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 454.17 million shares.

Coty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Laubies Pierre (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,260,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $11.49 per share for $37.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Pieraccioni Giovanni (President, EMEA) acquired 7,600 shares at an average price of $11.62 for $88312.0. The insider now directly holds 108,303 shares of Coty Inc. (COTY).

Coty Inc. (COTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -9.48% down over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is -3.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.3.