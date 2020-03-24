Top attractive stock of the week – PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -56.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $53.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $185.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.92% off the consensus price target high of $246.04 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 85.06% higher than the price target low of $100.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is -43.79% and -52.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing -6.27% at the moment leaves the stock -60.92% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -49.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.16.

The stock witnessed a -59.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.33%, and is -25.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.06% over the week and 12.30% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $1.12B in sales. and $1.12B in sales Current P/E ratio is 18.64 and Fwd P/E is 10.86. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.09% and -72.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $1.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

335 institutions hold shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), with 13.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 108.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 305.52M, and float is at 179.97M with Short Float at 8.30%. Institutions hold 108.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.12% of the PAGS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 19.96 million shares valued at $681.99 million to account for 12.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 11.38 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $388.6 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 9.66 million with a market value of $329.86 million.