Markets

Top attractive stock of the week – Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

By Andrew Francis

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is -30.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $13.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The QTT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -50.73% and -50.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing -28.27% at the moment leaves the stock -42.18% off its SMA200. QTT registered -81.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07.

The stock witnessed a -59.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.55%, and is -44.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.44% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has around 1865 employees, a market worth around $764.24M and $743.50M in sales. and $743.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.63% and -83.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.50%).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qutoutiao Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.2 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 764.60% in year-over-year returns.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), with institutional investors hold 6.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.58 million shares valued at $12.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the QTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 1.56 million shares valued at $5.31 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 735073.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 728073.0 with a market value of $2.48 million.

Markets

Which institution holds the most shares in CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

Richard Addington - 0
CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is -51.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.51 and a high...
Read more
Markets

Nucor Corporation (NUE) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sue Brooks - 0
Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is -49.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.52 and a high of...
Read more
Markets

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are -16.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.74% or -$4.96 lower in the...
Read more

Read More

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) stock Surged by 0.57 yesterday

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is 10.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.41 and a...
Read more

Which Institutions Own Shares In Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)?

News Richard Addington - 0
Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is -14.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a...
Read more

Recent

Heat Check: Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Vs. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

News Sue Brooks - 0
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares are -12.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.08% or $13.56 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Accenture plc (ACN) picks momentum as shares drop -3.48%

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is -10.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.50 and a high of...
Read more

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Fiserv Inc. (FISV), Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are -5.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.25% or -$4.86 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us