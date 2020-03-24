Top attractive stock of the week – Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is -30.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.56 and a high of $13.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The QTT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -50.73% and -50.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing -28.27% at the moment leaves the stock -42.18% off its SMA200. QTT registered -81.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.07.

The stock witnessed a -59.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.55%, and is -44.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.44% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has around 1865 employees, a market worth around $764.24M and $743.50M in sales. and $743.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is -51.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -7.63% and -83.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.50%).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qutoutiao Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.2 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 764.60% in year-over-year returns.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), with institutional investors hold 6.09% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.58 million shares valued at $12.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.28% of the QTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC with 1.56 million shares valued at $5.31 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 735073.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $2.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 728073.0 with a market value of $2.48 million.