Unsafe At Current Price? – Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Tapestry Inc. (TPR)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are 2.98% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.07% or $56.74 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.95% down YTD and 6.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.65% and -9.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the AMZN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 48 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the AMZN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 48 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 42 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1902.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2400.96. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.75.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.50% in the current quarter to $6.43, down from the $7.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.67, up 19.00% from $23.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.85 and $9.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $40.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 594 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 98,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,656,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,021 and 2,029,629 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reynolds Shelley, a Vice President at the company, sold 380 shares worth $811354.0 at $2135.14 per share on Feb 18. The CEO Worldwide Consumer had earlier sold another 1,000 AMZN shares valued at $2.1 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $2103.21 per share. Zapolsky David (Senior Vice President) sold 1,685 shares at $2137.18 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $3.6 million while Olsavsky Brian T, (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 1,765 shares on Feb 18 for $3.75 million with each share fetching $2125.02.

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR), on the other hand, is trading around $10.58 with a market cap of $3.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tapestry Inc. (TPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TPR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $846.9 million. This represented a 53.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.82 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.7 billion from $8.45 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $269.8 million while total current assets were at $2.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $561.7 million, significantly lower than the $599.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $439.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Tapestry Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 56,530 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 855.69k shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 275.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tapestry Inc. having a total of 817 institutions that hold shares in the company.