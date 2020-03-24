Unsafe At Current Price? – Dropbox Inc. (DBX), Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are -4.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.73% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.90% down YTD and -5.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.41% and -23.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Nomura recommended the DBX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 10, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the DBX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.83. The forecasts give the Dropbox Inc. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.76% or 9.95%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.14, up from the $0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, up 14.10% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,139,266 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,756,817. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,655,268 and 9,203,835 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ferdowsi Arash, a Co-Founder at the company, sold 66,119 shares worth $1.13 million at $17.03 per share on Mar 16. The Co-Founder had earlier sold another 39,521 DBX shares valued at $673232.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $17.03 per share. Ferdowsi Arash (Co-Founder) sold 1,100 shares at $20.00 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $22000.0 while Ferdowsi Arash, (Co-Founder) sold 125,000 shares on Mar 02 for $2.39 million with each share fetching $19.14.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), on the other hand, is trading around $9.83 with a market cap of $722.70M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SAVE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $601.19 million. This represented a 38.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $969.82 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.04 billion from $6.58 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $105.32 million while total current assets were at $1.39 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $409.22 million, significantly lower than the $506.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $106.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Spirit Airlines Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 137,814 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,469 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 527.1k shares after the latest sales, with 32.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 67.93M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines Inc. having a total of 327 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.27 million shares worth more than $413.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.43 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.