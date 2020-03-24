Unsafe At Current Price? – Mylan N.V. (MYL), Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) shares are -21.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.21% or $0.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.89% down YTD and -18.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.65% and -25.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the MYL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SVB Leerink had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $15.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.07. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.61.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to $0.89, up from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.51, up 4.00% from $4.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.71 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,264,238 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 587,949. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 396,360 and 170,605 in purchases and sales respectively.

HIGGINS MELINA E, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $353548.0 at $17.68 per share on Aug 15. The insider had earlier sold another 11,611 MYL shares valued at $267053.0 on Feb 05. The shares were sold at $23.00 per share. Vollebregt Sjoerd S (Director) bought 24,000 shares at $18.81 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $451439.0 while Vollebregt Sjoerd S, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 13 for $191100.0 with each share fetching $19.11.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $1.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GNW’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$58.0 million. This represented a 103.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.72 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Genworth Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 2,280,669 shares. Insider sales totaled 873,180 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.86M shares after the latest sales, with 88.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.70% with a share float percentage of 499.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genworth Financial Inc. having a total of 359 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.79 million shares worth more than $263.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 47.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.55 million and represent 9.35% of shares outstanding.