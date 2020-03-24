Unsafe At Current Price? – Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), BP PLC (BP)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) shares are -18.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.88% or -$1.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.13% down YTD and -17.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.33% and -13.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Cowen recommended the VZ stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 16, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the VZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $50.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.64. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.90% in the current quarter to $1.23, up from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.94, up 2.30% from $4.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.13 and $1.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 417,759 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 295,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,075 and 158,469 in purchases and sales respectively.

Skiadas Anthony T, a SVP & Controller at the company, sold 10,775 shares worth $621195.0 at $57.65 per share on Feb 25. The EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer had earlier bought another 18,839 VZ shares valued at $1.01 million on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $53.47 per share. SILLIMAN CRAIG L. (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) sold 1,346 shares at $59.55 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $80154.0 while SILLIMAN CRAIG L., (EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff) sold 1,349 shares on Oct 28 for $81507.0 with each share fetching $60.42.

BP PLC (NYSE:BP), on the other hand, is trading around $18.19 with a market cap of $61.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $40.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BP PLC (BP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $11.35 billion. This represented a 84.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $72.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.22 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $295.19 billion from $286.26 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $4.32 billion while total current assets were at $82.06 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.77 billion, significantly higher than the $22.87 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $10.35 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 3.35B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP PLC having a total of 1,278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.3 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, State Street Corporation held 2.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 17.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $669.61 million and represent 1.94% of shares outstanding.